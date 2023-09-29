Azerbaijani premier attends “Dushanbe-2023” International Investment Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has today attended the “Dushanbe-2023” International Investment Forum held in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, News.Az reports.

The forum kicked off with the presentation of the video message of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to the forum participants.

Addressing the forum, PM Ali Asadov highlighted the importance of the event, describing the forum as an effective international platform for strengthening of the mutual activity in investment and business areas, as well as in terms of exploring the economic potential and investment opportunities of Tajikistan.

He also briefed the forum participants about Azerbaijan’s economic development and favorable investment environment.

“The favorable investment environment created in Azerbaijan opens up broad prospects for foreign investors, with equal opportunities provided for local and foreign entrepreneurs in the country,” the Azerbaijani PM noted.

He also invited the Tajik investors to familiarize themselves with Azerbaijan’s favorable business environment, special tax and customs regime, the seven industrial parks offering fiscal and non-fiscal incentives package, as well as the opportunities of the Alat Free Economic Zone.

PM Ali Asadov emphasized that the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories from the occupation opens up favorable prospects for cooperation in the field of investment amid the new realities emerged in the region: “Today, the Azerbaijani government is implementing large-scale works aimed at restoring and developing the liberated territories at its own expense”.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov also expressed Azerbaijan’s readiness and interest to strengthen friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with Tajikistan in the future.

News.Az