Azerbaijani premier meets with Georgian prosecutor general

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Prosecutor General of Georgia Irakli Shotadze, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The sides hailed the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia in various fields.

They also praised the fact that the prosecutor's offices of the two countries successfully cooperate both in bilateral format and within international organizations.

The sides also discussed the prospects for expansion of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations in many areas.

Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev was also present at the meeting.

News.Az