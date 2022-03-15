Azerbaijani premier talks about road infrastructure projects launched in liberated Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sixteen road infrastructure projects have been launched in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, PM Ali Asadov said at a parliamentary meeting on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The premier noted that 1,500 km-long roads have been built in the liberated Azerbaijani territories so far.

“The Karabakh issue – our primary goal – was resolved in 2020. More than 300 cities and villages were destroyed in the previously liberated territories of Azerbaijan. Restoring them is not a matter of one year,” he added.

PM Asadov on Tuesday presented a report of the Cabinet of Ministers for 2021 at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

Following discussions, the parliament overwhelmingly adopted the report.

