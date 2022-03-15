Azerbaijani premier talks about road infrastructure projects launched in liberated Karabakh
Sixteen road infrastructure projects have been launched in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, PM Ali Asadov said at a parliamentary meeting on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.
The premier noted that 1,500 km-long roads have been built in the liberated Azerbaijani territories so far.
“The Karabakh issue – our primary goal – was resolved in 2020. More than 300 cities and villages were destroyed in the previously liberated territories of Azerbaijan. Restoring them is not a matter of one year,” he added.
PM Asadov on Tuesday presented a report of the Cabinet of Ministers for 2021 at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis.
Following discussions, the parliament overwhelmingly adopted the report.