Azerbaijani premier visits Kazakh embassy in Baku

Photo: The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov on Friday visited the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Baku to offer condolences following the tragic plane crash near Aktau.

Photo: The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan

The premier signed the book of condolence opened at the embassy and spoke with Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, News.Az reports.During their conversation, both Ali Asadov and Alim Bayel expressed their condolences to each other and to the families of the victims at this difficult time for the people of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. They also wished a swift recovery to the injured.PM Asadov once again expressed his gratitude to the government of Kazakhstan for its prompt response in addressing the consequences of the accident and for the rapid and comprehensive support provided by various state authorities.

News.Az