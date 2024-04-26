Azerbaijani President: 6,000 former IDPs have already returned to their ancestral lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Only 3 and a half years have passed since the war, and already 6,000 former IDPs have returned to their ancestral lands, with this process continuing,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz in Berlin, News.Az reports.

Noting that 20,000 IDPs will return to their homeland by the end of this year, the head of state emphasized that each returning person expresses gratitude to the Azerbaijani Army and the leadership of Azerbaijan, and prays for the Azerbaijani martyrs. “This is a nationwide issue. Just as the liberation of our territories was a nationwide issue, the restoration of these lands is also a nationwide matter,” the President added.

News.Az