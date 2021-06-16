Azerbaijani president addresses 2nd OIC Summit on Science and Technology

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Second Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Science and Technology was held Wednesday in a video conference format.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev delivered a speech at the event.

In his speech, President Aliyev touched upon Azerbaijan’s relations with Muslim states, as well as the country’s contributions to Islamic solidarity.

The head of state also talked about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that created unprecedented challenges for the world.

" In its capacity, as the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan initiated and successfully held the NAM Summit in response to coronavirus in May 2020. We also initiated the holding of the Special Session of the UN General Assembly at the level of the heads of state and government in December 2020," he said.

The head of state stressed that Azerbaijan has made voluntary financial contributions to the World Health Organization in the amount of $10 million and provided humanitarian and financial assistance to more than 30 countries, including a number of OIC Member States with respect to coronavirus.

"We remain deeply concerned by the “vaccine nationalism” and inequality in access to vaccines between developing and developed countries. According to international reports, so far, more than 82 per cent of the world’s vaccine doses have been purchased by wealthy countries, while only 0.3 per cent have gone to low-income countries," he added.

President Aliyev again called on developed countries and international donor organizations with respect to providing necessary financial assistance to developing, in particular, least developed countries.

News.Az