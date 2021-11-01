Azerbaijani president addresses participants of first meeting of Turkic Council prosecutors general

Azerbaijani president addresses participants of first meeting of Turkic Council prosecutors general

Azerbaijani president addresses participants of first meeting of Turkic Council prosecutors general

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the first meeting of prosecutors general of the Turkic Council, which is being held in Baku, News.Az reports.

The president’s message was read out by Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev.

In his message, President Aliyev informed the participants about the acts of vandalism committed by Armenia in the de-occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The head of state noted that Armenia involved mercenaries and foreign nationals in the fight against Azerbaijan during last year’s Patriotic War.

He also pointed out new realities that emerged in the region after Azerbaijan’s victory.

News.Az