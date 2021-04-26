Azerbaijani president addresses UNESCAP session (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The seventy-seventh session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) has today got underway virtually at the organization’s headquarters in Thailand under the theme “Building back better from crises through regional cooperation in Asia and the Pacific.”

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a speech in a video format at the Ministerial Segment of the session for Asia and the Pacific region.

News.Az