President Aliyev: Second Karabakh War is Azerbaijan’s glorious history

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second Karabakh war is Azerbaijan’s glorious history, Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the nation on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance.

The head of state noted that this victory will go down in history forever.

“The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have restored our territorial integrity by crushing the enemy army in 44 days. I have repeatedly said that the Azerbaijani people will never come to terms with the occupation,” he said.

“I have repeatedly said that we will return our lands at any cost. I have repeatedly said that if the enemy does not leave our lands of its own free will, we will expel them from our lands, and this is exactly what happened. We did not come to terms with the defeat in the first Karabakh war, gathered strength, mobilized all our forces, strengthened our army, invigorated the country's economy, enhanced the authority of our country and honorably fulfilled our historic mission. We have expelled the enemy from our lands and restored justice and international law. We have restored our national dignity,” President Aliyev added.

The president stressed that today, the people of Azerbaijan live as a victorious people.

“Today, the Azerbaijani state lives as a victorious state. From now on, we will forever live as a victorious nation and a victorious state,” the Azerbaijani leader concluded.

News.Az