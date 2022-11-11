President Aliyev: All regional countries will benefit from opening of Zangazur Corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

The results of the Second Karabakh War create new opportunities for the region, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech at the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States held in Samarkand, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan actively promotes the establishment of the Zangazur Corridor and carries out large-scale activities related to the corridor in its territory. All countries from the region will benefit from the opening of the Zangazur Corridor,” the head of state noted.

News.Az