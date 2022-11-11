President Aliyev: All regional countries will benefit from opening of Zangazur Corridor
The results of the Second Karabakh War create new opportunities for the region, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech at the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States held in Samarkand, News.Az reports.
“Azerbaijan actively promotes the establishment of the Zangazur Corridor and carries out large-scale activities related to the corridor in its territory. All countries from the region will benefit from the opening of the Zangazur Corridor,” the head of state noted.