Azerbaijani President: All these green energy projects I mentioned are financed by foreign investors

“We have created a very good investment climate. All these green energy projects I mentioned are financed by foreign investors. Azerbaijan just provides its infrastructure and a very friendly investment climate,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the High-Level Segment of the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin on April 26, News.Az reports.

“Our proven reserves of offshore wind energy are 157 gigawatts. So, this is an illustration of the potential,” the head of state mentioned.

