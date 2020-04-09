Azerbaijani president allocates 97M manat for purchase of medical equipment to combat COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday signed an order on the allocation of funds for the purchase of necessary medical equipment and other medical devices as part of the health measures being conducted in Azerbaijan against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the order, 97 million manat is allocated to the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance from the Presidential Reserve Fund for the purchase of necessary medical equipment and other medical devices in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and strengthen its fight against it.

News.Az

