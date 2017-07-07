Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 14.4M for road construction in Sabirabad

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures on construction of Galagayin-Osmanli-Chol Beshdali-Zalgaraagac-Chol Agamammadli-Azadkend-Mugan Ganjali motor road in Sabirabad district.

Upon the order, AZN 14.4 million was allocated from the state budget to Azeravtoyol OJSC for construction of Galagayin-Osmanli-Chol Beshdali-Zalgaraagac-Chol Agamammadli-Azadkend-Mugan Ganjali motor road, which connects 15 settlements populated by 41,000 people.

Finance Ministry is to provide the funding.

