Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 24.6M for repair of Zagatala-Balaken-Mazimchay highway

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures on repair of Zagatala-Balaken-Mazimchay part of M-5 Yevlakh-Zagatala-Georgian border motor road, according to APA.

Upon the order, AZN 24.6 million was allocated to Azeravtoyol OJSC.

Finance Ministry is to provide the funding.

News.Az 

