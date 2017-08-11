Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 24.6M for repair of Zagatala-Balaken-Mazimchay highway
11 Aug 2017
- Economics
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures on repair of Zagatala-Balaken-Mazimchay part of M-5 Yevlakh-Zagatala-Georgian border motor road, according to APA.
Upon the order, AZN 24.6 million was allocated to Azeravtoyol OJSC.
Finance Ministry is to provide the funding.
News.Az