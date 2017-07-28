Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 2.7M for road construction in Ujar

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 2.7M for road construction in Ujar

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures on construction of Ujar-Garaybayli-Rastaja motor road in Ujar district, APA reports.

Upon the order, AZN 2.7 million was allocated from the state budget to Azeravtoyol OJSC for construction of Ujar-Garaybayli-Rastaja motor road, which connects 3 settlements populated by 20,000 people.

Finance Ministry is to provide the funding.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      