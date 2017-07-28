Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 2.7M for road construction in Ujar
- 28 Jul 2017 15:12
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 123990
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-president-allocates-azn-27m-for-road-construction-in-ujar Copied
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures on construction of Ujar-Garaybayli-Rastaja motor road in Ujar district, APA reports.
Upon the order, AZN 2.7 million was allocated from the state budget to Azeravtoyol OJSC for construction of Ujar-Garaybayli-Rastaja motor road, which connects 3 settlements populated by 20,000 people.
Finance Ministry is to provide the funding.
News.Az