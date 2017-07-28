Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 2.7M for road construction in Ujar

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures on construction of Ujar-Garaybayli-Rastaja motor road in Ujar district, APA reports.

Upon the order, AZN 2.7 million was allocated from the state budget to Azeravtoyol OJSC for construction of Ujar-Garaybayli-Rastaja motor road, which connects 3 settlements populated by 20,000 people.

Finance Ministry is to provide the funding.

