Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 2M for construction of prosthetic workshop

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures to provide the persons, who became disabled while protecting the country’s territo

Under the order, AZN 2 million was allocated from the presidential reserve fund for the construction of a workshop for the production of high-tech prostheses in the Prosthetic and Orthopedic Rehabilitation Center of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.  

