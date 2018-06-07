Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 3.5M for reconstruction of bridge over Goychay River

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures for reconstruction of the bridge over Goychay River.

In line with the order, AZN 3.5 million has been allocated from President’s Reserve Fund to State Motor Road Agency for reconstruction of the bridge over Goychay River. 

News.Az


