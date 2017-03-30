Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 3.8M for road construction in Saatli

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures on construction of Saatli-Musali-Deliler-Novruzlu motor road in Saatli district.

Upon the order, AZN 3.8 million was allocated from the 2017 state budget to Azeravtoyol OJSC for completion of construction of the Saatli-Musali-DelilerNovruzlu motor road, which connects 6 settlements.
 
The Finance Ministry is to provide the funding, the Cabinet of Ministers - to solve the issues arisen from the order. 

