Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 3.8M for road construction in Saatli
- 30 Mar 2017 08:05
- 06 Nov 2025 01:39
- 120219
- Other
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-president-allocates-azn-38m-for-road-construction-in-saatli Copied
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures on construction of Saatli-Musali-Deliler-Novruzlu motor road in Saatli district.
Upon the order, AZN 3.8 million was allocated from the 2017 state budget to Azeravtoyol OJSC for completion of construction of the Saatli-Musali-DelilerNovruzlu motor road, which connects 6 settlements.
The Finance Ministry is to provide the funding, the Cabinet of Ministers - to solve the issues arisen from the order.
News.Az