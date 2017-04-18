Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 3M for construction of buildings in Yevlakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on measures on construction of an apartment building in Yevlakh district, according to APA.

Upon the order, AZN 3 million was allocated from the President’s Reserve Fund to Yevlakh Executive Power for construction of the apartment building in order to improve housing condition of families living in 10 buildings.

News.Az

