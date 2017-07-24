Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 3M for construction of Zire-Turkan motor road

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 3M for construction of Zire-Turkan motor road

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures on construction of Zire-Turkan motor road in Khazar district of Baku, APA reports.

Upon the order, AZN 3 million was allocated from the state budget to Azeravtoyol OJSC for construction of Zire-Turkan motor road, which connects 2 settlements populated by 24,000 people.

Finance Ministry is to provide the funding.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      