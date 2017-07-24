Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 3M for construction of Zire-Turkan motor road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures on construction of Zire-Turkan motor road in Khazar district of Baku, APA reports.

Upon the order, AZN 3 million was allocated from the state budget to Azeravtoyol OJSC for construction of Zire-Turkan motor road, which connects 2 settlements populated by 24,000 people.

Finance Ministry is to provide the funding.

News.Az

News.Az