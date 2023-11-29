Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 4.5m for reconstruction of Sugovushan-Kalbajar-Aghdara-Aghdam highway

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to reconstruct the Sugovushan-Kalbajar (9km)-Aghdara-Aghdam highway, News.Az reports. 

Under the presidential Order, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is allocated 4.5 million manats for the reconstruction of the 33km-long highway.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

