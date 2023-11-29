Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 4.5m for reconstruction of Sugovushan-Kalbajar-Aghdara-Aghdam highway
- 29 Nov 2023 10:55
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 190997
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-president-allocates-azn-45m-for-reconstruction-of-sugovushan-kalbajar-aghdara-aghdam-highway Copied
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to reconstruct the Sugovushan-Kalbajar (9km)-Aghdara-Aghdam highway, News.Az reports.
Under the presidential Order, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is allocated 4.5 million manats for the reconstruction of the 33km-long highway.