Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 4.6M for water supply in Agstafa
- 29 Mar 2018 15:22
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 129917
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-president-allocates-azn-46m-for-water-supply-in-agstafa Copied
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures on imrpvement of water supply in Agstafa district.
Upon the order, AZN 4.6 million was allocated from the state budget to Azersu OJSC.
Ministry of Finance is to provide the funding.
News.Az