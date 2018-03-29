Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 4.6M for water supply in Agstafa

Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 4.6M for water supply in Agstafa

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures on imrpvement of water supply in Agstafa district.

Upon the order, AZN 4.6 million was allocated from the state budget to Azersu OJSC.

Ministry of Finance is to provide the funding.

