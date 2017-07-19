Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 5 million for construction of new building for journalists

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures to strengthen the social protection of media workers.

For the improvement of the living conditions of media workers and construction of a new residential building for them, an initial amount of 5 million dollars has been allocated to the State Fund for the Support of Mass Media Development from the President's Reserve Fund in the state budget meant for 2017, APA reports.

The Ministry of Finance is due to ensure the designated amount of funding.

News.Az

