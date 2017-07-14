Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 6M for road construction in Imishli

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 6M for road construction in Imishli

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures on construction of Imishli-Otuziki-Garagashli motor road in Imishli district, APA reports.

Upon the order, AZN 6 million was allocated from the state budget to Azeravtoyol OJSC for construction of Imishli-Otuziki-Garagashli motor road, which connects 6 settlements populated by 40,000 people.

Finance Ministry is to provide the funding.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      