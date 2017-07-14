Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 6M for road construction in Imishli

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures on construction of Imishli-Otuziki-Garagashli motor road in Imishli district, APA reports.

Upon the order, AZN 6 million was allocated from the state budget to Azeravtoyol OJSC for construction of Imishli-Otuziki-Garagashli motor road, which connects 6 settlements populated by 40,000 people.

Finance Ministry is to provide the funding.

