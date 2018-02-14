Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 700,000 for supplying Jojug Marjanli’s sowing areas with irrigation water

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on additional measures for supplying sowing areas of Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil district with irrigation water.

APA reports that AZN 700,000 was allocated from state budget for Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Economy OJSC for completion of construction works for supplying 680 ha sowing areas of Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrail district and Mirzenagili and Gazakhlar villages of Fuzuli district.

Ministry of Finance is to provide the funding.

News.Az

News.Az