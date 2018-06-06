Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 9.5M for construction Mashtaga-Nardaran highway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures on reconstruction of Mashtaga-Nardaran highway.

Upon the order, AZN 9.5 million was allocated from the state budget for 2018 to Azerbaijan's State Motor Road Agency for construction of Mashtaga-Nardaran highway, which connects 3 settlements populated by 63,000 people.

News.Az

News.Az