Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 9.5M for construction Mashtaga-Nardaran highway
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures on reconstruction of Mashtaga-Nardaran highway.
Upon the order, AZN 9.5 million was allocated from the state budget for 2018 to Azerbaijan's State Motor Road Agency for construction of Mashtaga-Nardaran highway, which connects 3 settlements populated by 63,000 people.
