Azerbaijani president allocates financial assistance to religious organizations

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on allocating financial assistance to several numerous organizations in the country.

According to the order, one million manats have been allocated to the Caucasian Muslims Office from the 2017 Presidential Reserve Fund, 250,000 manats to the Archbishop of Baku and Azerbaijan of the Russian Orthodox Church, 250,000 manats to the Community of Mountain Jews in Baku, 100,000 manats to the Community of European Jews in Baku, 100,000 manats to the Apostolic Prefecture of the Roman Catholic Church in Azerbaijan and 100,000 manats to the Alban-Udi Christian Community.

News.Az

