Azerbaijani president allocates funding for construction of road in Agdash
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct Orta Gasil-Shordahna-Garaghan Shikhlar-Kukal-Arab-Ikinci Aral highway in Agdash district, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.
Under the presidential order, 18.7 million manats will be allocated to the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency for the construction of the road connecting 16 residential areas with a total population of 17,000 people.
