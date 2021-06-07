Azerbaijani President allocates funding for improvement of water supply in Jalilabad, Lankaran, Masalli and Yardimli districts

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funding to improve water supply for irrigation and drinking in Jalilabad, Lankaran, Masalli and Yardimli districts.

Under the presidential Order, Azerbaijan Irrigation and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company is allocated 840,000 manats for digging 12 sub-artesian wells to improve irrigation of cultivable lands and supply of drinking water for 33,550 people in 12 residential areas in Jalilabad, Lankaran, Masalli and Yardimli.

News.Az