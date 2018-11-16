Azerbaijani president allocates funding for road construction in Gusar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct Gusar-Anig-Laza road in Gusar district, AZERTAC reports.

Under the presidential order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 6.6 million manats for the construction of the road connecting 12 residential areas with a total population of 28,000 people.

News.Az

