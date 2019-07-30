Azerbaijani president allocates funds for construction of road in Salyan

Azerbaijani president allocates funds for construction of road in Salyan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding measures to construct Abadkend-Kolani-Khalaj-Yenikend highway in Salyan district.

Under the presidential order, 7.8 million manats will be allocated to the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency for the construction of the road connecting four residential areas with a total population of 11,000 people.

