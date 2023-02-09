Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president allocates funds to ITV channel for UEFA Euro 2024 broadcast

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani president allocates funds to ITV channel for UEFA Euro 2024 broadcast

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to allocate € 940,500 to the “Ictimai” Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, News.Az reports. 

The ITV channel will purchase the broadcasting rights for the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship to be held in Germany.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      