Azerbaijani president allocates funds to ITV channel for UEFA Euro 2024 broadcast
- 09 Feb 2023 13:16
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- Politics
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to allocate € 940,500 to the “Ictimai” Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, News.Az reports.
The ITV channel will purchase the broadcasting rights for the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship to be held in Germany.