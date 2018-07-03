Azerbaijani president allocates funds to renovate part of Baku-Guba-Russia border road
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding measures to renovate part of the Baku-Guba-Russia border road.
Under the presidential order, 7.1 million manats will be allocated to Azerbaijan Highway State Agency for the renovation work.
News.Az