Azerbaijani president allocates money for construction of 29 buildings in Pirallahi

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures on continuation of construction works in Piralahi district, APA reports.

The president allocated AZN 9.5 million to Pirallahi District Executive Power from the financial resources mentioned in sub-paragraphs 1.14.3.3.9 (expenses in connection with reforms) of the Decree No. 1180 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on application of “Law on 2017 State Budget of Azerbaijan” dated December 27, 2016, AZN 4.5 million for continuation of construction of administrative building of Pirallahi District Executive Power and AZN 5 million for construction of 29 five-storey buildings for residents.

Ministry of Finance is to provide the funding.

News.Az

