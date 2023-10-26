Azerbaijani President: Among our plans is to work actively with our partners to create Caspian-EU energy corridor

“Among our plans is to work actively with our partners to create energy corridor, Caspian-EU energy corridor,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an official inauguration of the 230 MW Garadagh Solar PV Plant, News.Az reports.

“Last December, a corresponding agreement was signed. We have already started our activity, the steering committee already gathered couple of times. In several months, we will have a full feasibility study of the new energy security project – Green Energy Corridor, integrated transmission production and consumption facilities, including the electric cable under the Black Sea. At this moment, the feasibility study is being prepared for 4 gigawatts of renewables,” the head of state emphasized.

The head of state expressed confidence that all goals will be achieved.

News.Az