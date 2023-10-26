Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President: Among our plans is to work actively with our partners to create Caspian-EU energy corridor

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani President: Among our plans is to work actively with our partners to create Caspian-EU energy corridor

“Among our plans is to work actively with our partners to create energy corridor, Caspian-EU energy corridor,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an official inauguration of the 230 MW Garadagh Solar PV Plant, News.Az reports. 

“Last December, a corresponding agreement was signed. We have already started our activity, the steering committee already gathered couple of times. In several months, we will have a full feasibility study of the new energy security project – Green Energy Corridor, integrated transmission production and consumption facilities, including the electric cable under the Black Sea. At this moment, the feasibility study is being prepared for 4 gigawatts of renewables,” the head of state emphasized.

The head of state expressed confidence that all goals will be achieved.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      