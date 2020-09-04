Azerbaijani president and first lady attend opening of two new blocks of ADA University

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of two new blocks of ADA University.

The head of state and first lady also viewed conditions created at a park in the university campus.

Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the conditions created at the new blocks.

The construction of the new blocks was carried out in 2016-2019. The new blocks have an auditorium, classrooms, group rooms, a library and labs. Nearly 1,500 students, including citizens from 45 countries are studying here.

Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the future work plan of the higher education institution.

News.Az