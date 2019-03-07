Azerbaijani president and first lady attends groundbreaking ceremony of building for quake-affected families in Shamakhi

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the groundbreaking ceremony of a new four-storey residential building for the quake-affected families in 20 January street, Shamakhi district.

The head of state laid the foundation stone for the 44-apartment residential building.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva then met with local residents and talked to them.

News.Az

