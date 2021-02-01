Azerbaijani president, first lady inaugurate several social facilities in Absheron district, forest park in Yasamal district (PHOTO)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of a new forest park in Yasamal district, Baku.

The head of state and first lady viewed conditions created at the park.

The park, built on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, occupies a total area of 4 hectares.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a newly constructed building of Absheron District Central Hospital.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at the hospital.

Built under the Order of the Azerbaijani President, the 150-bed hospital was supplied with the necessary equipment.

After viewing conditions created at the new hospital, President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by the Azerbaijani Television.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at the school-lyceum No 3 in the city of Khirdalan, Absheron district.

A 1176-seat block of the school was renovated and a 1200- seat new additional block was built under the Order of the head of state. The newly built block features modern classrooms that are supplied with the necessary teaching aids.

***

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the renovated 220/110/10 kV and newly built 110/35/10 kV Khirdalan substations.

The head of state viewed conditions created at the Khirdalan substations.

President Ilham Aliyev then launched the newly built 110/35/10 kV Khirdalan substation through the remote control SCADA Dispatcher system.

The head of state was also informed about the completion of the first phase of the new SCADA project

***

The head of state and first lady visited the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Khirdalan and laid flowers at it.

