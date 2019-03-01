Azerbaijani president and first lady mert with culture and art figures

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have today met with a group of culture and art figures.

The head of state made a speech at the event.

Speakers at the event included Chairman of the Union of Azerbaijani Writers, People`s Writer Anar, Chairperson of Azerbaijan's Composers Union, People`s Artist Firangiz Alizade, People's Artist Arif Babayev, People's Artist of Azerbaijan and the USSR, MP Zeynab Khanlarova, rector of Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibayli, Peoples’ Artist Farhad Badalbayli, and People`s Artist of Azerbaijan and the USSR Tahir Salahov.

President Ilham Aliyev then gave relevant instructions to address the important issues raised.

News.Az

