Azerbaijani president and first lady offer condolences to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva sent a letter of condolences to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia over the death of Archbishop of Baku and Azerbaijan Eparchy Alexander.

“We were deeply saddened by the news of the death of Archbishop of Baku and Azerbaijan Eparchy Alexander.

Archbishop Alexander’s tireless activities, bright preaching talent, and his great personal contribution to the strengthening of Azerbaijan-Russia friendship, interfaith solidarity and tolerance have rightly earned him deep respect among the representatives of various nations and religions. His memory will always live in our hearts.

Your Holiness, please accept, in this sorrowful time, our deepest condolences over this heavy loss,” the letter reads.

News.Az