Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president and first lady view conditions created at Child and Youth Development Center in Baku after major overhaul

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani president and first lady view conditions created at Child and Youth Development Center in Baku after major overhaul

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at Child and Youth Development Center in Baku after major overhaul and restoration, News.Az reports. 

Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev informed the head of state and the First Lady of the conditions created at the center.

The center features 44 clubs, including dancing, theatre, painting, foreign languages, science and technology, psychology, culinary and tourism. Nearly 1,500 students are expected to be involved in the clubs.

The center will employ 20 administrative, 20 technical and 65 pedagogical workers.

News about - Azerbaijani president and first lady view conditions created at Child and Youth Development Center in Baku after major overhaul

News about - Azerbaijani president and first lady view conditions created at Child and Youth Development Center in Baku after major overhaul

News about - Azerbaijani president and first lady view conditions created at Child and Youth Development Center in Baku after major overhaul

News about - Azerbaijani president and first lady view conditions created at Child and Youth Development Center in Baku after major overhaul

News about - Azerbaijani president and first lady view conditions created at Child and Youth Development Center in Baku after major overhaul


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      