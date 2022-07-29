Azerbaijani president and first lady view conditions created at maternity hospital in Baku’s Bakikhanov district after major overhaul

Azerbaijani president and first lady view conditions created at maternity hospital in Baku’s Bakikhanov district after major overhaul

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at the maternity hospital No 2 in Bakikhanov district, Baku, after major overhaul.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the conditions created in the maternity hospital.

The hospital was commissioned in 1987. The 120-bed health care facility, which has been completely renovated, is provided with state-of-the-art medical equipment.

The three-story building of the hospital has 51 wards. The hospital features 80-bed maternity, 30-bed gynecology and 10-bed intensive treatment departments. The facility will provide outpatient and inpatient services to citizens.

News.Az