Azerbaijani president and first lady view “Grand-Agro Invitro” LLC and attend opening of “Azbadam” LLC processing factory

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have got acquainted with “Grand-Agro Invitro” Limited Liability Company and participated in the opening of the almond processing factory of “Azbadam” Limited Liability Company.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Executive Director of “Grand-Agro Invitro” LLC Taleh Zeynalov informed the President and the First Lady about the activities of the enterprise.

The diversification of the economy, in particular the priorities for the development of the non-oil sector, are being successfully implemented. The share of agricultural products in the non-oil sector is also increasing, which contributes to food security and eliminates the dependence on imports.

“Grand-Agro Invitro” Limited Liability Company and “Azbadam” Limited Liability Company, the companies President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have reviewed and opened, are products of the successful development concept of the non-oil sector and agriculture.

News.Az