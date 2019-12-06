Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president and first lady view landscaping work carried out around Shahkhandan tomb in Shamakhi

  • Other
  • Share
Azerbaijani president and first lady view landscaping work carried out around Shahkhandan tomb in Shamakhi

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the landscaping work carried out around the Shahkhandan tomb in Shamakhi district.

Head of Shamakhi District Executive Authority Tahir Mammadov informed the head of state and first lady of the works done here.

News about - Azerbaijani president and first lady view landscaping work carried out around Shahkhandan tomb in Shamakhi

News about - Azerbaijani president and first lady view landscaping work carried out around Shahkhandan tomb in Shamakhi

News about - Azerbaijani president and first lady view landscaping work carried out around Shahkhandan tomb in Shamakhi

News about - Azerbaijani president and first lady view landscaping work carried out around Shahkhandan tomb in Shamakhi

News about - Azerbaijani president and first lady view landscaping work carried out around Shahkhandan tomb in Shamakhi

News about - Azerbaijani president and first lady view landscaping work carried out around Shahkhandan tomb in Shamakhi

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      