Azerbaijani president and first lady view progress of restoration work at Aghdam Juma Mosque

Azerbaijani president and first lady view progress of restoration work at Aghdam Juma Mosque

Azerbaijani president and first lady view progress of restoration work at Aghdam Juma Mosque

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the progress of restoration work carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation at Aghdam Juma Mosque, News.Az reports.

Coordinator of projects of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation at the liberated territories Sabig Abdullayev informed the President and the First Lady of the work done.

The Aghdam Juma Mosque was built in 1868-1870 by architect Karbalayi Safikhan Garabaghi. This mosque is the only building in the city that has been less damaged by Armenians during the occupation of Aghdam.

The restoration of the Juma Mosque has been started by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. An agreement was signed with the Austrian Brugger & KO Restauratoren GmbH company to implement the project.

After viewing the work done here, the President made a speech.

News.Az