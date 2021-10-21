Azerbaijani president and first lady view work done under the “smart village” project in Zangilan

Azerbaijani president and first lady view work done under the “smart village” project in Zangilan

+ ↺ − 16 px

As reported earlier, on October 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid a visit to Zangilan district.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed works done under the “smart village” project implemented in Aghali village, Zangilan district. The foundation stone for the first “smart village” project was laid by the head of state this April.

Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said that the construction work is underway in an area of more than 110 hectares.

News.Az