Azerbaijani president and first lady view works to be done in new forest type park in Baku

Azerbaijani president and first lady view works to be done in new forest type park in Baku

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the works to be done in a forest type park in Yasamal district, Baku.

Head of Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the works to be done in the park.


