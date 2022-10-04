Azerbaijani president and first lady visit Aghdam district

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Aghdam district, News.Az reports.

The head of state viewed the work underway on the newly-built Barda-Aghdam highway. President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then attended the groundbreaking ceremonies of Horse Breeding Center in Eyvazkhanbayli village, Aghdam district, Khidirli and Kangarli villages of Aghdam district, the internal road and communication network of the city, and the City Hotel Aghdam.

The President and the First Lady viewed the work to be done in Pahanali Khan's Palace and Imarat Complex, and participated in the inauguration of Khurshidbanu Natavan's monument, the groundbreaking ceremonies of the 470- apartment residential block to be built for the former internally displaced persons in Aghdam city, the railway and bus station complex in the city, and Sarijali village of the district.

News.Az