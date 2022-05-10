Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president and first lady visit Fuzuli district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Fuzuli district.

The President and the First Lady laid a foundation stone for Vocational Lyceum in the city of Fuzuli, planted trees in the territory of the central park to be created, and attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the district central hospital.


