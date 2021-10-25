Azerbaijani president and first lady visit Gubadli district

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Gubadli district.

The head of state and the First Lady attended a groundbreaking ceremony for Khanlig-Gubadli highway leading to the center of the city of Gubadli from the 10th km of Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway, as well as the opening of the systemically important 110/35/10 kV “Gubadli” substation owned by AzerEnergy OJSC and inaugurated a military unit complex of the State Border Service.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then met with members of the general public of Gubadli district.

