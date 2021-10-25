Azerbaijani president and first lady visit Gubadli district
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Gubadli district.
The head of state and the First Lady attended a groundbreaking ceremony for Khanlig-Gubadli highway leading to the center of the city of Gubadli from the 10th km of Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway, as well as the opening of the systemically important 110/35/10 kV “Gubadli” substation owned by AzerEnergy OJSC and inaugurated a military unit complex of the State Border Service.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then met with members of the general public of Gubadli district.